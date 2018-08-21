CS orders steps to maintain historical status of Mall Road

Salim Ahmed

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take into consideration design, safety standards and traffic management before giving approval for construction of new buildings at Mall Road to maintain its historical status.

He was chairing a meeting of Special Design Committee here at Civil Secretariat. The Committee referred the cases of construction of new buildings presented in the meeting to the District Design Committee for its recommendations.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that historical heritage is a national asset, its preservation is a collective responsibility of all. He said that there is a need to enhance awareness among people regarding the preservation of buildings, sites and objects of historical importance. He directed that it must be ensured that no building or place of historical importance is affected due to approval of construction of new structure in other parts of the city also. He mentioned that new buildings must be designed in conformity with nearby historical structures. “This is our city. We have to protect it,” he remarked.

He said that that a lot of commercialization took place in the city during the last few years, adding that there must be a ban on commercialization at the historical sites. He said that meeting of Special Design Committee would be held after every three months regularly.

