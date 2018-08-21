CS orders setting up of Price Control Complaint Centers

Sindh Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Monday ordered the constitution of Price Control Complaint Centers in all districts, to be monitored by commissioners concerned.

Addressing a meeting, he said the price control of fertiliser must be ensured in accordance with rules and government policy throughout the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Home, Commissioner Karachi and Commissioners of other districts via video link. APP

