CS orders screening of Tableeghi jamaat members

Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan has directed that in order to contain spread of coronavirus, participants of Tableeghi Ijtmaa be stopped in the district where they are present and screening of all of them including foreigners be conducted.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review administrative affairs, testing process of coronavirus and steps to minimize educational losses due to lockdown. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Punjab and officers concerned.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that decision to carry out screening of Tableeghi Jamaat members has been taken to stem spread of the pandemic, adding that those who would be tested positive for coronavirus, would be placed in quarantine.

The SMBR told the meeting that personal protection equipment (PPE) has been sent for hospitals in all districts. The protective gears dispatched include 38,500 surgical masks, 5,750 N-95 masks, 14,600 gowns, 36,500 gloves, and 12,900 goggles. The Chief Secretary mentioned that protection of people as well as doctors, paramedics and other staff is priority of the government and supply of personal protection equipment would continue as per demand of districts.

The meeting deliberated on a proposal to promote students from class one to eight without examination and on the basis of their performance in summer vacations homework. It was decided that online classes would be arranged for subjects of 9th and 10th class and for subjects of Mathematics and Science upto class eight. These lectures would also be aired on cable TV.

The meeting was briefed that a notification has been issued to constitute Divisional Philanthropists Committees at divisional level for helping deserving people affected by lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Each Committee will comprise divisional commissioner, a provincial minister to be nominated by the the chief minister, regional police officer, deputy commissioner, district police officer, president chamber of commerce of district/division, philanthropists, representative of any NGO, and district head of BISP/ Ehsaas Programme. The committee will identify needy/poor of the area/ district, decide the method of assistance either through food hampers or cash distribution, besides ensuring that social distancing is observed during distribution of aid.