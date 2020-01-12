CS orders officers to ensure availability of flour at fixed price

Punjab Chief Secretary Punjab Azam Suleman Khan has directed the officers to ensure availability of flour at the price fixed by the government in the province and take stern action against the flour mills which are not complying with the instructions. All field officers were also directed to monitor dispatch systems of the flour mills and prices of flour.

The chief secretary was presiding over a meeting along with, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal at his camp office. All commissioners and deputy commissioners were directed to take measures against smuggling of flour and the artificial crisis of flour.

During the meeting, the field officers were also instructed to keep close liaison with the district price committees and representatives of market committees for ensuring provision of vegetables, fruits, sugar, pulses, cooking oil and other edibles on the prices fixed by the government.

The Food Secretary told the chief secretary that introduction of grading system in the markets has increased the purchasing power of the customer since the said system ensures eradication of unfair pricing and no extra burden was being faced by the consumer.

Similarly, progress on home delivery service for the vegetables and fruits was also reviewed. The Industries secretary apprised the CS that at present Online Home Delivery Service was functional in three cities including Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and soon it will be started in Lahore and Gujranwala.

While taking into consideration upcoming crushing season, functionality of the sugar mills also came under discussion. It was decided that at least one sugar mill will be made functional in each district. The CS directed the field officers to check the operational status of the sugar mills and to ensure that the non functional mills are operationalized and a report in this regard be sent within two days. The CS was told that currently 35 sugar mills were working in Punjab while other four sugar mills will also be made operational.