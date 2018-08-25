CS orders implementation of judgement on share of land

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani on Friday directed that modalities be finalised for implementing the decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding share of sale and lease of the land between Pakistan Railways and the Punjab government. He was presiding over a meeting to review implementation of the Supreme Court judgment here at Civil Secretariat.

The apex court, in its ruling in December 2011, fixed 50 per cent share for each Pakistan Railways and Punjab government regarding the sale and lease of land. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that without compromising the interest of province, implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision would be ensured. He mentioned that a monitoring committee would be formed at provincial level, whereas implementation committees in districts would be set up.

Initially, a pilot project would be started in one or two districts and later the same would be replicated in other districts, he added. The meeting was attended by senior member Board of Revenue, Secretary Finance, Member Colonies, Additional Advocate General Punjab and officers concerned.

Meanwhile, the UK Department for International Development (DFID) Lahore’s new head Jinal Sha called on Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani at Civil Secretariat, here on Friday.

Cooperation in the fields of health, education and other sectors was discussed in the meeting. Outgoing DFID Lahore head Ms Roth Graham was also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS said that collaboration between the Punjab government and the DFID was successfully under way in the areas of education, health and skills development.

He said that there was need to enhance cooperation between the Punjab government and the DFID.

Ms Roth Graham thanked the Punjab government for extending cooperation to her organisation during her stay in Pakistan.

