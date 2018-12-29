CS inuagurates SMIU FM radio channel

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has expressed pleasure over FM Radio Channel 96.6, incepted by the SMIU (Sindh Madrasatul Islam University) for promotion of Education and Literacy entitled “VOICE OF EDUCATION”.

After inaugurating the FM Radio Channel 96.6/Voice of Education the Chief Secretary admired the University Teachers and students of SMIU have done a very timely needed job to promote and develop the educator and literacy through electronic media.

He appreciated that 24-hour broadcasting services by a (SMIU) University is a big challenge, thus, he hoped that SMIU with achieve great success, in near future.

Mumtaz Ali Shah noted that the faculties of Computer Science, Environmental Science and Media & Mass Communication are big achievements to strengthen the carrier of our educated youth, in future. Earlier, VC-SMIU Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh briefed that educationist Hassan Ali Affendi established Sindh Madrasa in 1885, Quaid-e-Azam remained its student from 1887 to 1892, in 1943 the Sindh Madrasa was upgraded as college.

He also informed that now the Campuses of SMIU are also being constructed in Malir and Hawks Bay. SMIU Souvenir was also presented to Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

