CS inaugurates anti-polio drive in KP

STAFF REPORTER PESHAWAR Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Friday formally inaugurated the five days antipolio drive wherein over 6.7 million children upto the age of five would be immunized across the province. Talking to the media persons after inaugurating the drive here at Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr Kazim Niaz said that complete eradication of Polio virus was on the priority of both the provincial and federal governments’ list. The government was not only attaching utmost importance to it but also making serious efforts to get rid of the menace.