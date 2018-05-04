CS for full coordination with PEC

Special Correspondent

Chief Secretary Sindh, Rizwan Memon has advised all Divisional and Deputy Commissioner to ensure full coordination and cooperation with the Provincial and District Election Commissioner for peaceful completion of General Election 2018.

He instructed this at a meeting here on Thursday in Sindh Secretariat, attended by Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Muhammad Younus Khatak, Chairman P&D Board Muhammad Waseem, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez, Secretary Implementation Mohsin Shah, Secretary G.A. Zulfiqar Shah, Secretary Colleges Parvez Sehar, Secretary Services Riazuddin Qureshy and other officers.The meeting reviewed the arrangements and strategy for installing CCTV Cameras in Polling Stations, provision of facilities viz Electricity, Provision of Water & Sewerage, availability of Boundary Wall and main gate and posting of presiding and polling staff.