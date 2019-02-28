CS for eradicating polio, dengue

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed all deputy commissioners to spearhead the activities being undertaken to eradicate polio and dengue in their districts and hold review meetings on regular basis, saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He issued these directions while presiding over a video link meeting of divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The meeting discussed, in detail, steps to eradicate polio and dengue, upcoming wheat procurement, complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign, and other matters.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that concerted and collective are needed for complete eradication of polio and dengue from the country. He said that all relevant departments should play an active role in enhancing public awareness about these diseases. He directed that human resource model and micro plan be rechecked in the districts that are vulnerable to polio virus.

He ordered that guidelines about dengue be implemented in letter and spirit and vector surveillance and other anti-dengue activities be continued throughout the province in a vigorous manner.

He directed the Secretary Primary Health that keeping in view past years’ experience, a more effective strategy be adopted to deal with the deadly disease.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to actively continue Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign in the province and take effective measures for improving sanitation in cities and making spring tree plantation successful. He ordered that all necessary arrangements for the upcoming wheat procurement campaign be completed, ensuring that every grain is purchased at the price fixed by the government.

Share on: WhatsApp