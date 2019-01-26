CS for early resolution of complaints

Salim Ahmed

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, on Friday, directed all the departments to ensure early resolution of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review progress on status of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary asked all departments to extend full cooperation for timely and speedy disposal of complaints. He mentioned that Pakistan Citizen Portal would go a long way in improving governance.

