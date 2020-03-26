CS for availability of daily use items during lockdown

It is the prime responsibility of civil and police officers to provide healthcare facilities to people to deal with the national emergency of coronavirus, besides ensuring availability of daily-use commodities during the lockdown and for this purpose they would have to work day and night, said Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held to review the situation in the province after the lockdown.

The meeting was attended by Punjab law Minster Raja Basharat, Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir and officers concerned whereas divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) joined the meeting through video conferencing.

The chief secretary asked all the divisional commissioners to complete mapping of all private hospitals and hotels in districts after taking their administration on board so that these buildings could be used in case of spread of coronavirus.

He directed that all required facilities be provided at quarantine centres and joint check points of police, army and rangers personnel be set up to make the lockdown more effective.

The meeting took important decisions to ensure availability of daily-use items and discourage panic buying.

The chief secretary was briefed that process of tracing of persons came from abroad has been completed, services of Lambardars have been acquired for their tracking and action would be taken against those Lambardars who would not cooperate.

The meeting decided that in order to raise awareness among people about coronavirus flag march of army, rangers and police would be carried out, besides seeking help of mosque prayer leaders (Imam Masjid) and local elders.