CS emphasizes transparency, timely completion of development projects

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has asked the Secretary Works & Services to coordinate with the respective Secretaries and Divisional Commissioners for resolving the issues of development schemes for their timely completion.

He also advised the Secretary Finance to release the allocated funds thereof he also requires respects from the concerned Secretaries and Divisional Commissioners within 15 days to this effect. No comprise will be made in this connection, he categorically noted.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah was presiding high level meeting regarding acquaintance of the development schemes of Mirpurkhas Division here on Sunday, which was attended by the all administrative secretaries, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Mirpurkhas Division, Chief Engineers and other officers of Mirpurkhas.

The meeting revealed the progress of all development projects including Article 554 ADP Schemes of Mirpurkhas Districts comprising 233 of District Umerkot, 168 of District Mithi and 153 Schemes would completed by June 2019.

The schemes pertaining to the Health, Education, Irrigation, Agriculture, Forest & live Stock, Fisheries, Food, Excise & Taxation, Information, Energy, Planning & Development department, are being rapidly completed. The schemes of roads & Bridges, water and sanitations and R.O plants are being completed on priority basis. These scheme have the approved estimated cost of Rs.2’605 billion.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah advised the Deputy Commissioner to coordinate with the concerned nation building departments for solution of the problems resisted in the completion of the Development schemes and projects. He also asked the Commissioners to monitor the progress regularly and let him (C.S) known if any problem needed for solutions. He stressed the need of devotion and transparency and in time accomplishment, thereof.

