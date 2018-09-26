CS emphasises service deliverance

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah has asked the Administrative Secretaries to perform their duties with coordinated efforts, under the spirit of team work, with a view to ensure better service delivery in accordance with the good governance. He expressed these views while addressing the introductory meeting with the Additional Chief Secretaries / Secretaries of the Sindh Government. Mumtaz Shah categorically noted that there could be no compromise with corruption. He maintained that the Secretaries must strengthen monitoring and vigilance of their department, eradicate corruption and maintain transparency, as per rules and regulations.

The Chief Secretary said that he would not like to hear or receive a complaint from any Secretary that any official of his department involves in corruption, the Secretary should himself control the concerned department and its all employs from Naib Qasid (Peon) to top level officers, he added. Shah said that the Secretary would be held responsible for malpractice and corruption.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Muhammad Waseem, Additional Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of all departments.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah visited the Special Education and Rehabilitation Complex of Sindh Government at Gulistan-e-Jouhar. He distributed the food with juices to all special students. He visited their vocational training workshops, classes and advised the Secretary Special Education to furnish more facilities to the special students.

He assured that every possible support will be provided by the Sindh Government for promotion and development of special education.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary visited the Holly Shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi and offered Fateha.

