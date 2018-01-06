CS directs chlorination of drinking water supply tanks

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has directed the Provincial Secretaries of Public Health Engineering and Local Govt and Rural Development Departments for an carrying out an emergency campaign regarding the chlorination of all drinking water supply tanks and repair of rusted pipes across the province with immediate effect and regular intimation to the performance management and reforms unit.

These departments were instructed to carry out the campaign through district administrations, District Public Health Engineering Divisions and Tehsil Municipal Administrations for ensuring the provision of clean and chlorinated drinking water to the public from all the water supply schemes under the control of the provincial government.

The directives further instructed the departments to carry out a detailed campaign for replacing all rusted and damaged supply pipes and ensure the elimination of the supply of unhygienic elements in the water.

The task of cleaning and chlorination of all water tanks assigned would be completed in 21 days and easch responsible officer was asked to submit the completion report of his task on a prescribed Performa sent through PMRU positively.

It is pertinent to mention here, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department on the other day asked Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and Khyber Medical University to ensure availability of clean drinking water and sanitation facilities in the medical colleges, institutions and hospitals prior to granting them recognition.