CS asks to strengthen role of SSWMB

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has stressed the need to strengthen the role of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, throughout the Province. He also asked the concerned departments to improve the pace of industrialization in Sindh, and develop the Parks and Gardens with a view to beautify the environment, with the specific reference of the betterment of Public Health.

He was presiding meeting to review the progress of SSWMB and various Development Projects belong to the PPP (Public Private Partnership) on Thursday in Sindh Secretariat. M.D. SSWMB Dr. Saeed Mangnijo briefed the meeting that SSWMB is functional in 04 Districts of Karachi viz; East, West, South and Malir while planning is in process to include the district of Central and Korangi. The garbage disposal work is being carried out day and night.

The Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah noted that the scope of SSWMB should be extended in all districts of Sindh, and work be initiated to produce 50 MW electric from the garbage. He advised that Monitoring and supervision of Garbage Collection from the homes (door to door) and from the reserved points, till its final disposal to the landfill sites, must be geared up, the Deputy Commissioner should evolve the monitoring in their own jurisdiction to ascertain the work. He maintained that disciplinary action must be taken against the lazy and unwilling officials, as well, the Chief Secretary categorically noted that sweeping and washing of the roads should also be accorded regularly. He emphasized to hold monthly meetings to review the progress of SSWMB, and taking fruitful measures to enhance its mode of performance.

The meeting also reviewed the Public Private Partnership Projects i.e., Hyderabad Mirpurkhas Dual Road. Malir Express Way, Jhirik-Mullah Katiar Bridge, Security and safety of NICH (National Institute of Child Health) and other projects. Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that a detailed survey has been accorded in Karachi, more than 50% thereof need improvement and development. He said that development work of Safari Park Karachi shall bring better recreational standard for the people. He advised the concerned departments to check out plans for industrialization in Sindh aimed at creating job opportunities for manpower and to boost the economy in the larger national interest.

Share on: WhatsApp