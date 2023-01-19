Michael Olise scored a late equaliser as Crystal Palace held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at home and end their 9-game win streak in the process.

United looked to be heading towards another win thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ 43rd-minute goal before Olise struck a 91st-minute freekick past David De Gea to rescue a point for the home side.

The draw means Manchester United remains third on the table, level on 39 points with Man City but below due to goal difference while Crystal Palace still lingers in the 12th spot with 23 points.

Manchester United dominate Crystal Palace in the first half:

Buoyed by their Derby win, United were quick off the blocks against Palace.

Debuting Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford all had chances to put their team ahead but failed to trouble Vicente Guaita in Palace’s goal.

Instead, it was Odsonne Édouard who almost put his side ahead in the 40th minute with a long-range strike with De Gea bailing his side out with a finger-tip save.

United finally got their goal when Fernandes blasted a cut-back pass from Cristian Eriksen into the back of the net.

Palace fight back in the second period:

Patrick Vieira’s team improved exponentially after the break.

Instead of sitting back, substitute Eberechi Eze helped Palace take on United’s defenders but their wayward shots kept the score as is.

United had a penalty claim turned down by VAR in the 70th minute after Scott McTominay appeared to have been fouled which could have ended the game.

The luck seemingly was with Palace who were awarded a late freekick in the added time near United’s goal.

Olise stepped up and unleashed a perfectly placed shot past the diving Spaniard to complete the scoreline.

United now turn their attention to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday in an all-important clash in London.