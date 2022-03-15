Crystal Palace hold Man City to cue title race

Crystal Palace held Manchester City to a goalless draw at home to throw the Premier League title race wide open.

A wasteful City team now sits just four points above Liverpool who can narrow the gap to a single point if they beat Arsenal on Thursday (PKT). Liverpool had earlier cut the gap to three points with their victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Manchester side failed to respond to their nearest challengers despite dominating every statistical category. City hit the woodwork twice in the game with Aymeric Laporte somehow failing to find the net with an open goal at his mercy in the first half.

Kevin De Bruyne was denied by the post shortly before the hour mark before Riyad Mahrez forced a save from the rebound as the visitors kept up the pressure on Palace who were more than happy to sit back. City wasted another great chance in the 71st minute as Jack Grealish’s ball across the front of the goal was poked wide by Bernardo Silva from very close range.

Guardiola’s men threw everything at Palace late on, but Palace dug in and held on to stretch their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions to stay 11th. Palace were also the last side to stop City from scoring in the Premier League back in October and have taken 4 points from their Premier League encounters this season.

Man City host Liverpool on April 10 in a match that could go a long way to deciding who will lift the 2021-22 Premier League trophy.

Both teams now turn their attention to the FA Cup quarter-finals next Sunday as Palace host Everton while City will visit Southampton.