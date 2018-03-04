Cryptocurrencies failing as money: Carney

London

Cryptocurrencies are failing as a form of money and have shown classic signs of being a financial bubble, requiring regulators to protect consumers and stop their use for illegal activities, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday.

Carney did not call for a ban on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin but said they needed to be regulated in a similar way to other parts of the financial system, and stressed they could not effectively replace traditional currencies.

“Cryptocurrencies act as money, at best, only for some people and to a limited extent, and even then, only in parallel with the traditional currencies of the users. The short answer is they are failing,” Carney said in a speech.—Agecies