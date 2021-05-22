‘Crypto Ko Regulate Karo’ trends in Pakistan

LAHORE – Social media users have launched a campaign to regulate cryptocurrency, a digit form of money, in Pakistan as they hopes the move will strengthen the economy.

With TV host, crypto entrepreneur and activist Waqaz Zaka leading the campaign, #CryptoKoRegulateKaro trending on Twitter.

“Sir @ImranKhanPTI & @shaukat_tarin I got clarification from Sindh High Court that Crypto is not declared illegal but still some banks are not allowing us to deal in crypto and hence undocumented black market is growing so please,” Zaka wrote on Twitter.

He further added that his team has already gave offer to “launch (free of cost) Exchange for Pakistani Government, so the world can trade there and Pakistani Government can earn revenue, don’t give this contract to third party, Pak will not earn anything”.

The campaign his getting steam as around 5K people have commented on the trend with a portion demanding the government to introduce laws for cryptocurrency and earn taxes.

A user, Asim Rehman, wrote: “Regulate Crypto and earn tax, order the banks to allow direct deposits in our local accounts. Allow buying USDTs from the state bank, Allow crypto declaration in assets. Make Pakistan strong again”.

Here are some more reactions;

Iran is making many through Bitcoin mining and this should also be considered in Pakistan.Plz @ImranKhanPTI

