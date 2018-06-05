Crushing youth under vehicles new tool of war: Yasin

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that crushing youth to death under military vehicles has become a new tool of war employed by India.

Muhammad Yasin Malik speaking to the bereaved family members of Qaisar Butt at his residence at Dalgate in Srinagar said that Indian forces used shells, bullets, pellets and other weapons in past and now killing by crushing under armed vehicles has been started.

The JKLF Chairman along with other JKLF leaders Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri and Altaf Khan visited the bereaved family of Qaisar Butt and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.—KMS