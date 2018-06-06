Crushing youth under army vehicles new war tool by Indian forces: Malik

Islamabad

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that crushing youth to death under military vehicles has become a new tool of war employed by India in the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik said this while talking to the bereaved family of a recent such victim, Qaisar Ahmad Butt, at Delgat in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He emphasized that pro-India politicians, political parties and the ruling dispensation were directly responsible for these gruesome killings, as they had provided the terrorists in uniform with legal cover and immunity. Hurriyat leaders including Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and a delegation of Democratic Political Movement also visited the victim family.

On the other side, clashes between protesters and Indian troops broke out as shutdown entered the third day, on Tuesday, in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district in demand of a body of a local youth, recently martyred by the troops in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district. Many people were injured after the troops fired pellets and teargas shells on the protesters in Washbugh, Dangerpora and Murran areas of the town.—APP