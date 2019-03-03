Crushing hike in gas price

A day after the Government increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs4.75 per litre for the month of March on the plea to pass on the impact of higher international prices to consumers, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) dropped the bombshell y allowing the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGPL) to increase the gas prices on the pretext of meeting their revenue shortfall for year 2018-19. It has allowed SNGPL to hike the gas price by Rs. 119.68 per mmbtu and that of SNGPL by Rs. 69.10 per mmbtu.

Gas prices were only recently jacked up by 143% and as a consequence ordinary consumers received bills in the range of Rs. 10,000 to 70,000 and the issue is being probed by a Committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The increase was unrealistic and slabs introduced by the Government multiplied the bill of even those who just used the utility for food preparation. Consumers were, therefore, legitimately expecting the authorities concerned to take notice of the oppressive pricing formula and rates and review them downward but the OGRA has recommended further hike, which would mean consumers will have to pay extra fifty billion rupees. It seems that the bills/gas prices are being viewed as minting machines for the two companies irrespective of the adverse impact of the decision on consumers. Increase in gas price did not mean enhanced monthly gas bills but it has also triggered a fresh wave of inflation impacting upon a number of goods especially the bread. We have been pleading in these columns that instead of repeatedly increasing the prices of gas and electricity, the Government should focus on eliminating dare-devil theft of both the utilities. One fails to understand why the Government is unable to address the issue of large-scale theft of gas and electricity and penalize the culprits. The theft takes place in collusion with the officials of gas companies and WAPDA and this is classic failure not to hold these officials accountable. It is ironical that instead the Government is opting to penalize the honest consumers who use metered gas and pay their bills regularly. It may also be pointed out OGRA has also raised the price of LPG by 6.65% and as a consequence 11 kg cylinder would now cost additional Rs. 95 for March, 2019. It is hoped that in view of difficulties of the people, the Prime Minister would personally take notice of the situation and review the increase in gas price especially rationalizing of slabs.

