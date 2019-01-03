FELICITATING the nation on the beginning of the New Year, Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the confidence that 2019 would prove to be the beginning of Pakistan’s golden era. In a tweet, he also expressed resolve of his Government to launch crusade against four ills – poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption. Similar sentiments were also expressed by President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message to the nation on the occasion.

There is no doubt that PTI has the mandate to govern and transform the lot of the people and it also has necessary support of the institutions that matter. This means there is no major hurdle in its way to realize what it pledged to the masses during elections and its commitment can be summed with one word ‘change’. The new Government has initiated several programmes aimed at streamlining things and make life of the people easier but these are presently either at conceptual stage or preliminary levels of implementation. Therefore, so far, there are no indications as yet of any meaningful change and instead people are becoming weary of the growing unemployment, winding down of institutions, price hike and slump in economy as manifested in reduced production, squeezing exports, dwindling investment and a fall in revenue collection. The Prime Minister is talking about a ‘golden era’ but there is hardly any forward movement to realize this cherished objective. This requires a set of reforms and relief packages for different segments of the society and different sectors of the economy. The nation stands behind Imran Khan in his pledge to launch crusade against four ills as most of the problems of the country are directly or indirectly linked to these challenges. We heard expressions of resolve by successive governments to tackle them on a priority basis but no worthwhile progress has so far been achieved. There is process of accountability but it is being seen by the Opposition as its victimization while poverty reduction has been left to BISP alone and plight of the poor is more miserable these days. The goal of eliminating injustice cannot be realized until and unless we reform our police system and the judiciary starts delivering. It is hoped the Prime Minister would direct the authorities concerned to come out with a comprehensive reform package for the purpose.

