Cruel father

Begging has become a common practice in the city of Turbat. We can find kids (both boys and girls) as well as women wandering on roadside and main markets for begging. Once I was sitting in a canteen, a boy aged about 6 came to me and asked for money. I refused to give and he started moving back. While going back, he saw once again at me with tears in his eyes. I called him near me and asked him why he was begging and not schooling. He smirked and said that I was not doing this willingly and showed me his burnt hand.

On further inquiry, he told that his father dehumanized him every night in order to beg for him. He was not the only one to bear the inhuman behaviour of his father, rather his younger brother (aged 4) and elder sister (aged 7) faced the same situation. How can a father be so cruel towards his own children? I humbly request the concerned authorities to have a look at the {serious, if it is} issue and sort out it in no time because these young kids also wish to go to school.

ALI JAN MAQSOOD

Via email

