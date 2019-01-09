Crude oil rises back to $60 per barrel

London

Benchmark oil contract Brent North Sea crude climbed back to $60 per barrel on Wednesday, with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cutting output and on easing concerns over weak demand growth.

Around 0940 GMT, Brent crude for delivery in March hit $60 for the first time in 3.5 weeks and was up 20% compared with two weeks ago, prior to an oil production cut by OPEC and non-cartel producers from January 1.

After reaching $60.05, Brent cooled slightly to $59.79, up $1.07 from Tuesday’s close.

Brent and the world’s other key contract, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), slumped late last year, hitting 18-month low points at $49.93 and $42.36 per barrel respectively.

WTI for February delivery was up $1.23 on Wednesday to $51.01 per barrel.—AFP

