Crucial role,  of private sector in family planning highlighted

Prominent speakers on Saturday emphasized crucial role of collaboration and highlighted the significance of private sector engagement in advancing family planning initiatives.While speaking at an event held in Karachi featured rapid presentations from eight leading private sector and development organizations, they showcased their investments and initiatives aimed at addressing FP challenges in the respective sectors.The event ‘Healthy Markets Community of Practice’ was co-chaired by USAID and UNFPA.

The event marked a renewed commitment to collaboration in strengthening family planning (FP) services through the private sector in Sindh, Pakistan. Prominent speakers, including Senior Private Sector Technical Advisor from USAID Andrea Bare emphasized the crucial role of collaboration and highlighted the significance of private sector engagement in advancing FP initiatives.

The convention witnessed the participation of a diverse range of institutions, private sector organizations, civil society organizations, and international agencies, all demonstrating their dedication to promoting local private sector engagement and ensuring access to high-quality sexual and reproductive health services for all individuals in the region.