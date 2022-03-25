Crucial NA session: Speaker adjourns session till March 28

Islamabad: The much-anticipated session of the National Assembly has been adjourned by Speaker Asad Qaiser till Monday, March 28.

The session on Friday was started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. After that, special prayers were held for the deceased PTI MNA from Hangu, Khayal Zaman, and others who lost their lives during Peshawar and Sibbi terror attacks.

Afterwards, continuing the tradition of putting off agendas to the next session as a homage to a late MNA, Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the meeting till Monday, March 28.

“Prior to this, NA sessions have been adjourned 24 times due to the demise of fellow parliamentarians,” Asad Qaiser said before adjourning the assembly session.

Speaker vows to run assembly proceeding as per Article 95

Earlier, after accusations of being “biased” towards Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser vowed to run the assembly as per Article 95 of the constitution of Pakistan.

“I as the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan will fulfil my constitutional obligations and will proceed in accordance with Article 95 of the Constitution & rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007,” Asad Qaiser wrote in a tweet clarifying the accusations on him.

Imran Khan’s power show

In a special message to the people of Pakistan on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the nation to participate in the March 27 power show of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf against corruption and horse-trading.

Referring to the political situation unravelling in Pakistan after the opposition submitted a no-trust motion against the Premier in the parliament, Imran Khan said in the message that the opposition was openly making bids of crores of rupees to buy the loyalty of government lawmakers and convince them to vote against Imran Khan on the day of voting on the no-trust motion.

Quoting a verse of the Holy Quran, Imran Khan said Allah orders us to “stand with good and against evil.”

Imran Khan also said that he wants the whole country to know that no one would dare to endanger the democracy and people of this nation by indulging in horse-trading in the future.

No-trust motion

The opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the national assembly on March 8.

A total of 86 members from the opposition had signed the no-confidence motion.

Currently, the government enjoys a narrow margin superiority in the lower house, having 179 members on its side against the opposition’s 162.

In order for the no-trust motion to be successful, the opposition needs the support of at least 172 members.

However, the emergence of PTI lawmakers from Sindh House, and the continuous indecision on the matter of allegiance by the allies has further complicated the matters.

“will not resign at any cost”

Earlier Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that he would not step down under any circumstances and claimed that he would emerge victorious from this no-confidence motion issue. This he said while talking to journalists in Islamabad on Wednesday. He said he will show his trump card a day before voting on a no-confidence motion against him.

“The politics of opposition is going to end and the allies will announce support to the PTI-led government after a public rally of March 27,” PM Imran said.

“The fight has just begun, I will emerge victorious in this battle,” PM Imran Khan vowed.

The premier said he enjoys good relations with the Pakistan Army and also clarified that his remarks about neutrality were misinterpreted and said that he made the remarks in the context of ordering virtue and stopping the vice.

Talking about PDM and JUI-F Head, the premier said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is the 12th player and now it is now time to remove him from the team.

Responding to a question regarding working with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PM Imran ruled out the possibility and added that the opposition has united at one front just to save their corruption.

