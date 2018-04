Srinagar

A CRPF trooper was injured in clashes that broke out between government forces and protesters in south Kashmir Tralare of Pulwama district.

Witnesses told rising Kashmir that after the congregational Friday prayers, clashes erupted between government forces and protesters

Meanwhile, The complete shutdown is being observed on Friday in Tral area for the fourth day to mourn the killings of four militants and two locals, in a 12-hour gunfight in Lam forests of Tral on Tuesday.—Agencies