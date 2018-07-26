CRPF man killed, one injured in Batamaloo

Srinagar

Militants again struck in Srinagar and carried an attack on CRPF near fire services headquarter at Batamaloo Wednesday killing a security man and injuring another.

The spot lies in the vicinity of highly guarded Civil Secretariat. The CRPF were deployed in the outer ring security for the secretariat.

The incident occurred this afternoon. Militants equipped with automatic weapons fired indiscriminately towards CRPF men and fled from the scene. Two security men injured in the attack were removed to hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries.

Panic gripped the area due to the firing. People ran helter-skelter. Shopkeepers pulled down their shutters and the vehicular traffic movement came to a standstill.

Additional police and para-military forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The security forces suspected that militants had taken shelter in a building after the attack. The building was thoroughly searched but no contact was established with militants.

Giving details of the incident, a police spokesman said the militants attacked security men this afternoon. He added that since the place was crowded the militants escaped from the spot. He said police during investigations have got some leads regarding the attackers and is working on it.

IG CRPF Ravideep Sahi told reporters that militants fired upon the troopers and ran away from the spot. “It was a hit and run case in which one CRPF man was killed and another injured,” he said.

The deceased trooper was identified as Shankar Lal of 23 Battalion. Security was beefed up across the city after the attack. Security forces and police established check points, where vehicles were stopped and searches. Security around vital installations was also beefed up.

On June 15, militants had attacked a police party near SMHS hospital in Karan Nagar, leaving two cops injured. One of the injured policemen had succumbed later.

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant outfit has claimed the attack. Hizb operational spokesman, Burhan-ud-din in a tele-statement to KNS news agency, claimed the responsibility of the attack.—KT

Share on: WhatsApp