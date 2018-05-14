CRPF man killed, civilian injured in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar

A paramilitary CRPF man was killed and a civilian injured in an overnight gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Police sources and local residents said army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles , CRPF 182 and 183 bn and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel launched a cordon and search operation in Takiya locality of Wagum village of Pulwama.

They said the combing operation turned into a gunfight after militants, who were present inside a residential house, opened fire on forces.

A police official said that they were expecting militants, two to three in number, to be cornered inside the house and as such the operation continued till morning.

Constable Mandeep Kumar of 182 bn CRPF was killed while a civilian Bashir Ahmad injured in exchange of fire between militants and forces.

“The militants might have managed to escape during the gunfight,” SSP Pulwama Mohammed AslamChaudhry told Rising Kashmir.

He said the operation was called off this morning. Local residents said a residential house was completely damaged while another partially damaged in the gunfight. They said owner of the damaged house, Bashir Ahmad sustained shoulder injury and was shifted to a local hospital. His condition is said to be stable. People from neighbouring villages visited the encounter site in large numbers.—RK