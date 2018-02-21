CRPF gets French armoured vehicle

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has armoured itself with the French-made Renault Sherpa Light Scout Armoured Personnel Carrier in the wake of increasing attacks on its camps in the territory.

Manufactured by Renault Trucks Defense, the Sherpa light vehicle – equipped with protection systems against bullets and improvised explosive devices – was used by the paramilitary force for the first time in occupied Kashmir during the recent attack near a CRPF camp in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar.

An official said that the Sherpa vehicle is bullet-proof and fitted with cameras. There is a screen fitted next to the driver’s seat where CCTV footage is displayed and personnel inside can know what is happening outside and how to react to the situation, he added.

Inspector General of CRPF, Ravideep Singh Sahi, in an interview said that the vehicle had been hired from the National Security Guard. “It is a slightly advanced bulletproof vehicle…. It is more comfortable and manoeuvrable. The shape is different and size is small,” he said.

Another official said, the vehicle can accommodate at six to seven persons, including the driver, who can fire from inside to their target with accuracy without facing any threat of receiving bullets from the other side. He said the vehicle was suited for reconnaissance, patrol, surveillance and surprise operations.—KMS