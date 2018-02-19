CRPF equipped with Renault Sherpa vehicle

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, India has equipped its paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force with the bulletproof heavy-armoured vehicle, Renault Sherpa, to deal with protesters in the territory.

Renault Sherpa is the same vehicle, which is being used by Israeli forces against Palestinian protesters.

On the cold afternoon of February the 13th, people at Karan Nagar Chowk in Srinagar saw a strange vehicle, amid the fleet of Indian forces’ vehicles. The glistening black heavy armoured vehicle, which stopped for a few minutes at Karan Nagar chowk, was the Renualt Sherpa, one of the six versions of the Sherpa family of tactical and light-armoured vehicles manufactured by French company Renault Trucks Defense. The armoured vehicle has been introduced for the first time in Kashmir by the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force.

Nothing could be seen inside the vehicle except for a trooper displaying the victory sign. An inbuilt camera mounted on the top allowed troopers inside the vehicle to have the view outside.

The bulletproof heavy armoured vehicle is built of heavy iron, so that it can resist even a 10kg RDX blast. It can accommodate four armed personnel who can fire sitting from inside.

The Renault Sherpa was brought to Kashmir two months ago and has been part of some operations in south Kashmir.

In October 2017, Hindustan Times reported that the Delhi airport had deployed Renault Sherpa to deal with any attack. The vehicle can run at a speed of 120km/hr and is fully automatic. There is a screen inside next to the driver’s seat where CCTV footage is displayed.

The vehicle cannot be opened from outside without the key. There are different lights installed at the front of the vehicle to operate in dark. The wheels are good enough to travel in mud and on bad roads.—KMS