Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was killed in the ongoing attack in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar today, said a CRPF official.

CRPF Spokesman, Rajesh Yadav, told media in Srinagar that one constable had succumbed to his injuries at the site of attack.

The deceased constable was associated with 49 battalion of the paramilitary force.

CRPF’s 23 battalion and Director General’s office are situated close to each other at Karan Nagar.—KMS