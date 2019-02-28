Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan

After taking over as Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Bin Salman paid his first visit to Pakistan during his maiden tour to Asia. The selection of his first visit to Pakistan proves that Saudi Arabia attaches much more importance to Pakistan, the only nuclear Muslim State in the world, than any other South Asian country.

Moreover, Pakistan’s bilateral ties with the KSA are of great importance to Pakistan and its importance can be accessed from the way MBS was welcomed. After a long time, this was first time, when such a high official came to Pakistan.

During MBS’s visit to Pakistan, along with many agreements on making investment worth 20 billion dollars, there was another good initiative in joint press conference held by both leaders. In which PM Khan requested for the release of about 3000 Pakistanis on human grounds.

Giving reply to PM Khan, MBS ordered immediate release of about 2000 Pakistanis. PM Khan’s that request and MBS’ quick response were greatly admired across the country.

JUNAID REHMAN JOYO

Dadu

Share on: WhatsApp