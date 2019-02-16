Crown Prince visit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s two-day official visit to Pakistan is being projected with flying colours by the media. The visit is of great importance for many reasons as it involves various agreements to be signed between the two nations which would lead to bring massive investment to Pakistan.

Pakistan is facing hard circumstances owing to financial crunch. The expected 20 billion-investment would greatly boost the economy of Pakistan as well as create new job opportunities for the youth. The present government must be congratulated on making possible the visit of the worthy Crown Prince of the KSA, which has always stood with Pakistan during its trying times.

IQRA LAL BAKSH

Turbat

