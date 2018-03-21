Crown prince praises ‘deep relations’ with US

Washington

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and the US have a “great relationship” and that the Kingdom is an ally in fighting terror financing.

Trump met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington at the start of a multi-city tour of the US by the Saudi heir apparent.

“We are the oldest ally (of the) United States of America in the Middle East – more than 80 years,” the crown prince said.

Crown Prince Mohammed praised “very deep” relations between the two countries during the meeting with Trump in the Oval Office.

Speaking in English, Crown Prince Mohammed pointed out significant Saudi investments in the US. He said the US and Saudi Arabia can tackle “a lot of things” together in the future.

Trump touted close US-Saudi Arabia ties during the Oval Office meeting with visiting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He said the relationship between the nations was “strained” during former President Barack Obama’s tenure but that he and the crown prince have become “very good friends in a short period of time.”

Washington marks the first stop on a three-week tour of the United States by the crown prince, son of King Salman and heir to the throne.

Trump said the US has “zero tolerance” for funding of terrorism.

“We have a zero tolerance for the funding of terrorists. And we’re working very hard, and I will say that Saudi Arabia has been working very hard on that,” said Trump.

The Royal Court said the 32-year-old heir to the Saudi throne met Trump and other officials “to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common interest,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Christopher Henzel, charge d’affaires at the United States embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News he was confident the two leaders would “enjoy open and candid discussions on a variety of issues.”

Iran’s influence in the Middle East is one topic that was discussed. The two leaders view Iran as a threat to the Middle East region, making Saudi-U.S. relations a priority for the administration.

“To put it mildly, the relationship was very very strained during the Obama administration, and the relationship now is probably as good as it’s really ever been, and think will probably only get better,” Trump said.

Mohammed also said the U.S. possibly pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal would be on the table.

The meeting began with Trump holding up two presentation boards and ticking off a list of military equipment Saudi Arabia has purchased from U.S. manufacturers. One board, titled “12.5 billion in finalised sales to Saudi Arabia,” showed photos and military equipment that Saudi Arabia has purchased. The other showed sales that were still pending.

“It really means many many jobs…we’re talking about over 40,000 jobs for the United States,” Trump said. “Saudi Arabia is buying a lot of this equipment…and a lot of people are at work making this equipment.”

Trump boasted about the U.S. $700 billion military budget and said Saudi Arabia is “footing a big part of the bill for defense, the whole middle east, and we know what’s happened in the Middle East and it has not been a pretty picture for the United States.”

Referring to the fight against the Islamic State terror group, Trump said, “We’ll be able to get out of certain areas that we’ve wanted to get out of for a long time and other countries can handle it, at this point they’ll be able to to handle it.”

Building relationship with Saudi Arabia has been a key part of Trump’s Middle East strategy and he visited the area last spring on his first overseas presidential trip. The civil war in Yemen and the Saudi-led bombing that’s killed thousands could be another issue they discuss.— Agencies