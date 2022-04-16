Crown Prince MBS calls PM Shehbaz; conveys felicitations

The Saudi Crown Prince extended his cordial invitation to the Prime Minister to pay an official visit to the Kingdom, at an early date.

Thanking the Crown Prince for his gracious invitation, the Prime Minister also extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake a state visit to Pakistan.

King Salman conveys felicitations

On Wednesday, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman had sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of his taking oath of office.

King Salman also expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz thanks King Salman

Responding to the felicitation message by King Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday, thanked the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for felicitation messages.

In a tweet, the newly-elected prime minister said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are “special [and] marked by exceptional trust.”