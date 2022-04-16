Crown Prince MBS calls PM Shehbaz; conveys felicitations

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday received a telephone call from HRH Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (MBS), Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who warmly congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from HRH Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 16, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Crown Prince for the felicitations and expressed his resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia to enhance and further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
The Prime Minister thanked Saudi Arabia for its historic and continued support and cooperation, both bilaterally as well as at international forums, while also assuring the Crown Prince that Pakistan would stand by the Kingdom at all times.
— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 16, 2022
PM Shehbaz and the Saudi Crown Prince agreed to work together to further augment and diversify the bilateral ties in all spheres, in particular trade, investment and employment generation opportunities.
PM Shehbaz also paid rich tributes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince MBS for achieving remarkable progress and development of the Kingdom, under their visionary leadership.
MBS invites PM Shehbaz to the Kingdom
The Saudi Crown Prince extended his cordial invitation to the Prime Minister to pay an official visit to the Kingdom, at an early date.
Thanking the Crown Prince for his gracious invitation, the Prime Minister also extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake a state visit to Pakistan.
King Salman conveys felicitations
On Wednesday, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman had sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of his taking oath of office.
King Salman also expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the prime minister.
PM Shehbaz thanks King Salman
Responding to the felicitation message by King Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday, thanked the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for felicitation messages.
In a tweet, the newly-elected prime minister said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are “special [and] marked by exceptional trust.”
I thank the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz & HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for felicitation messages. Pak-Saudi relations are special & marked by exceptional trust. I resolve to work closely to realize our shared vision of strategic partnership!
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 15, 2022