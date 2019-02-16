Crown on the head of Pakistan

Justice (R) Muzaffar Ali

RECENTLY, force commander FCNA Major General Ahsan Mehmood addressed a public gathering in Skardu on the eve of solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir, illustrated Gilgit-Baltistan as “Head of Pakistan”, and hailed the people living therein with the title “Crown on the Head”. Dignified Gbians with the words that no another, anywhere in Pakistan is more loyal and patriotic than people of Gilgit-Baltsistan. He uttered these words with a commanding and responsible impression on his face. I borrowed the words of the General for the title of this article. Indeed, the golden words vocalized from mouth of a great General are recognition and admiration of Gbians by Pak Army, of their allegiance to Pakistan. The able general, from the day first of his posting, has shown his love and affection to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. He is known to be in reach, to help and to meet grievances of needy people, when, and where his help is requested. The instant example I read in social media and in newspapers, seems great to help a convicted person Baba Jaan who is suffering from a heart disease in jail. The person was met and shifted to CMH Gilgit for his treatment properly by obeying the orders of force commander FCNA. The commander hugs privileged poors in streets and gives them sense of protection.

The general, in fact, acts on the principle that no army, how much strong it may be, cannot defeat the enemy unless the civil population joins in hand with the army. The positive attitude extended by the force commander is exemplary to other high ups serving in GB. They should also behave like and avoid colonial mentality. Irrebuttably, the other aspect of positive behaviour of this man shines and transpires his clear concept of understanding the geopolitical importance of the region. Geopolitical location of the region makes it a gateway to the regional powers, having approaches with each other. GB is bounded with China, Occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan. A little strip of Pamir prevents to bound this region to South Asian States. Geopolitical importance of the region remains as important today as it was important for British government in India because of the USSR. The Russian government might penetrate into British India through this region with the intention to spread communist ideology at that time. Today the superpowers like America are worried about CPEC between China and Pakistan. Burning of Indian government and her cries are witnessed from media.

Beside all the above geopolitical importance, if the only issue of water shortage is discussed then too this region having not any less importance for Pakistan. Experts have given their opinion on the subjects that Pakistan fastly travels towards dryness in the country. Prime Minister of Pakistan also has warned the nation in this regard. Pakistan has the only region to which the nature has bestowed with abundant water reservoirs. Lofty snow clad mountains and huge range glaciers therein are the only hope for Pakistan to meet severe situation of shortfall of water in future. This region is called Gilgit-Baltsistan which has been kept disputed by relating same to Kashmir issue.

The present status of GB needs to be reconsidered by the responsible quarters and think-tanks in Pakistan, even if, they could not traversed from they are previous stance, then; too they should realize the ambition of people of Gilgit-Baltistan as their fed up to the teeth with the present colonial setup. Gbians want a constitutional status in Pakistan. At least, add power to the status to occupied Kashmir by enemy country India or the status given to AJK by Pakistan. The recent verdict given by supreme court of Pakistan can be cited in this regard wherein a safe way out has been directed to follow the recommendations given by Sartaj Aziz Committee. The Federation can make a provisional province of GB pending disposal of Kashmir issue by amending the Constitution as the Supreme Court has categorically held in its verdict that a provisional province pending disposal of the Kashmir issue is not fatal to the Kashmir issue. Before departing, I invite the attention of the commander FCNA and 10 Core Commander to use their good offices to convince the federation of Pakistan and the Opposition to solve this problem of Gbians which is in fact the Pakistan’s own problem if deeply understood the issue, keeping in view the importance of the region in present scenario stated above.

— The writer is retired Justice Supreme Appellate Court, Gilgit-Baltistan.

