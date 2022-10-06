‘Crossing red line to be dealt under law’: Govt warns Imran

Islamabad: The coalition government has warned PTI Chairman Imran Khan against crossing the red line, saying that any such attempt would be dealt with under the relevant laws.

A meeting of coalition leaders on Wednesday took place at the Prime Minister’s House with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The meeting resolved that no one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad while trampling the basic core of the constitution and relevant laws.

وزیراعظم شہبازشریف کی زیرصدارت حکومت میں شامل اتحادی جماعتوں کے قائدین اور راہنماﺅں کا اہم اجلاس قومی سلامتی کے خلاف سازش، ڈپلومیٹک سایئیفر میں ردوبدل کی تحقیقات پر کابینہ کے فیصلوں، حکومتی اقدامات کی تائیدوحمایت pic.twitter.com/d2RGZf7PlZ — PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 5, 2022

To bring the government to its knees, Imran Khan has announced to lead his “Haqeeqi Azaadi” march towards Islamabad, and according to the party’s senior leaders, it is now a matter of days when “multitudes of the PTI workers would be marching towards the federal capital”.

Regarding any such attempt, the coalition partners also cautioned the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to desist from becoming the second fiddle to PTI leader’s in the creation of chaos and anarchy in the country.

“The one who tried to sidetrack the institutions is a renegade, conspirator, and mischievous”, the ruling alliances agreed and opined that those who had been instigating the institutions to breach the constitution were hell-bent upon pushing Pakistan into serious crises.

“To legally bridle such a violator of the constitution, was a requirement of the constitution.”

During the meeting, the overall political, economic, internal, and external fronts situation were discussed in detail. The meeting also approved the future strategy. Fateha was offered for the departed souls and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, who lost their near and dear ones in the historic floods that devastated parts of the country after June 14.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his satisfaction with the constitution of the National Flood Response and Coordination Center as a prompt step and the subsequent rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts of the flood-affected people.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar apprised the meeting of the talks with the IMF and other financial institutions and the steps taken for the revival of the economy. He said that during the previous government’s four years of economic disastrous policies, the national economy did not witness any positive indicator.

“The debt of Rs20,000 billion taken during the previous government’s tenure had pushed the country on the verge of default”, he added.

He said the rupee had gained against the US dollar since last Monday and expressed the hope that a US dollar would trade below Rs200.

Sharing further details, he said during their previous rule, inflation was recorded at 3%, whereas the growth rate was hovering around 6.3%. Ishaq Dar stressed upon pursuance of a robust and continuity of economic discipline for the achievement of economic stability.

The meeting expressed its confidence in the measures of the finance minister and appreciated his performance. They also decided to cut down the prices of power and stressed all the possible and immediate measures to reduce the burden on the masses which were put by the previous regime.