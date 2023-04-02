Cross border firing from Iran

There has been yet another unfortunate cross border terrorist attack from the Iranian side in Kech, Balochistan that according to the ISPR claimed lives of four soldiers. While Pakistan was faced with cross border attacks from Afghanistan, the situation on Iranian border is also getting precarious. Earlier in the month of January, four of our soldiers became victim of terrorist activity from across the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

We expect that Iranian government will take notice of these incidents and chase these terrorists down who in fact want to stoke mistrust between two brotherly countries. In recent times both countries have made some forward movement to strengthen their relations in different fields and in this regard they also signed a series of agreements and MOUs earlier this year.

The peoples of both countries see each other with deep love and affection and these terrorist elements should not be allowed under any circumstances to sow the seed of hatred. We have no doubt in saying that these elements are backed by India who does not want Pakistan and Iran getting closer to each other.

While there is desire on both sides to root out these elements, this can be done so through joint efforts. The terrorists exploit the isolated expanse between Iran and Pakistan, finding refuge in safe havens in border regions. Pakistan is also building a fence along the border to check movement of undesirable elements yet it is important to further increase border posts and surveillance system along the porous border. By enhancing their intelligence sharing, both the countries can effectively deal with these terrorists as well as drug and human traffickers.

Both the countries need to enhance level of engagement and come up with a robust border security mechanism to make this border a border of peace and friendship.