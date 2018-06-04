Islamabad

Punjab government has launched Crop Insurance Scheme (Takaful) to protect the income of farmers against unfavorable circumstances. According to Spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Department Najaf Abbas, the first phase of the scheme has been launched in Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Lodhran and Rahim Yar Khan for the ongoing Kharif season 2018,reported Radio Pakistan. Under this scheme, 100 percent subsidy on Insurance Premium for land owners up to 5 acres while 50 percent subsidy on Insurance Premium for land owners from 5 Acre to 25 Acres will be borne by the government. This scheme is applicable during its first phase to cotton and Rice fields while in the second phase, Insurance will be applicable to more crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Wheat, Orchards and Vegetables.—APP