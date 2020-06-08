Crona cases reach 105,909; 76 more deaths reported

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients reached 105,909 after 4169 fresh cases of Corona were confirmed throughout the country on Monday. Meanwhile, fatalities also continue to rise as 76 deaths were reported. Now there are 38,903 cases in Punjab, 39,555 in Sindh, 14,006 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,788 in Balochistan, 932 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,329 in Islamabad and 396 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The virus has claimed 2,108 lives while around 34,355 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The national database for coronavirus shows that 1,813 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Punjab along with 32 deaths. This takes the total number of cases in the province to 38,903 and the total deaths in the province to 715.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has confirmed another 14 fatalities due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours to bring the provincial death toll to 587. Four Covid-19 patients died in Peshawar, two each in Malakand and Mansehra, and one each in Mardan, Dir Lower, Abbottabad and Haripur and 519 new cases were also confirmed, taking the total cases to 14,006. In Peshawar, an SHO Nisar Khan passed away on Monday after contracting coronavirus. The SHO was admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Sindh on Monday reported 1,447 new cases of coronavirus taking the provincial total to 39,555. As many as 29 deaths were reported from across the province taking the death toll to 679 and 8, 513 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours and 19,137 people have so far recovered from the virus.