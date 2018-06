Zagreb

Croatian police said Thursday they seriously wounded two 12-year-old migrants from Iraq and Afghanistan after opening fire on a van which refused to stop.

The shooting occurred around 10:00 pm Wednesday (2000 GMT) when the vehicle illegally crossed the border from Bosnia, spokesman Elis Zodan told AFP. Police opened fire and then discovered 29 illegal migrants in the van, including two children, who were hospitalised and now in stable condition, he said.—AFP