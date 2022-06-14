Croatia defeated France at their home to end their hopes of retaining the Nations League crown as their winless run in the competition continued.

A Luka Modric penalty was enough for the visitors to secure a 1-0 win that leaves France bottom of their Group on two points after 4 games while Croatia remains second.

Denmark’s 2-0 win over Austria sees them top the group A1 with nine points.

Not only can France not catch the leaders and qualify for the semifinals but they are in danger of being relegated from their group with just two games to go which take place in September.

Didier Deschamps again put out a reshuffled lineup as he looked to rest players with the new footballing season just around the corner.

France again looked short of ideas against the team they beat in the World Cup final four years ago, just like in their defeat to Denmark plus draws against Croatia and Austria.

Croatia grabbed an early lead after five minutes and shut up shop.

Ibrahima Konate fouled Ante Budimir and Modric scored his 22nd goal in 152 games for Croatia to give his side the lead.

Kylian Mbappe had two opportunities but it was the visitors who threatened most in the 17th minute through Josip Brekalo.

Deschamps made two changes at halftime, bringing in Aurelien Tchouameni for Boubacar Kamara in midfield and Benjamin Pavard for Jules Kounde on the right flank of the defense.

Mbappe had another couple of chances but Ivica Ivusic saved comfortably as Croatia controlled the pace of the game.

Antoine Griezmann replaced Matteo Guendouzi with 10 minutes left in a throw of the dice as France looked to settle for a point at least.

But it proved in vain as France failed to score for the first time after netting in their 23 previous games.