Critics of CJP’s drive for construction of dams, enemies of Pakistan: PEW

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) has said that the elements politicizing dams and criticizing the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for his sincere efforts to raise funds for the noble cause of constructing dams are enemies of poor countrymen, national development and the country.

In a statement issued here on Friday, President PEW Dr. Murtaza Mughal lashed out at politicians and other elements opposing the construction of big dams in the country facing acute water scarcity terming them agents of enemy states.

He said that the dams must be constructed for the future generations and it is unfortunate that attempts are being made to generate controversies on an issue that is very vital for the economy.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that agriculture, industry, and future of the country depend on dams but some elements we have been doing politics on water and dams since long.

The country is becoming a desert but the tendency to oppose dams continues unabated and a purely technical issue is being politicized which has the potential to push the country in serious troubles, he added.

The President PEW said that almost all the areas of the country are complaining about the shortage of water which cannot be tackled without increasing dismally low water storage capacity.

He said that the mega dams are losing their capacity rapidly due to silt and the only option to safeguard against an impending crisis is to build not one but a maximum number of dams without further loss of time.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal noted that the CJP should not be criticized but must be appreciated for taking personal interest in the issue of water scarcity and making efforts for removal of hurdles in the way of implementation of mega water reservoirs.

He said that some politicians have rightly pointed out that it was not the job of the CJP to build dams but they failed to hold politicians responsible who remained in power and wasted money on useless projects.

The President PEW said that it was the collective failure of all the successive governments as they could not make any headway for construction of dams in the country, therefore, the CJP came forward and initiated a highly laudable move.

Delay in the construction of dams will not only damage country beyond repair but also result in a civil war, he warned.