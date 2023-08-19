IN the wake of post-colonial, hybrid and neoliberal regimes, critical thinking and sustainable development are facing a dire crisis in countries like Pakistan. The death of critical insight in the diseducation project, driven by the alliance between post-colonial power structures and neoliberalism, has led to an inverse relationship between critical thinking and prevailing power dynamics. Consequently, the ruling elite has captured and controlled the means of production and resources necessary for sustainable development, leaving the general public trapped in a cycle of consumer behavior dictated by the same power structure.

Pakistan’s political landscape has been shaped by hybrid governance, where elements of both civilian and military rule coexist. This hybridity has led to fragmented decision-making processes, often prioritizing short-term gains over long-term sustainability. As a result, critical thinking regarding sustainable development has been stifled, and the country struggles to develop consistent and comprehensive policies addressing environmental degradation, poverty and inequality. Furthermore, the concept of the overdeveloped state, as proposed by Hanza Alvi, highlights the uneven distribution of resources and power within the nation, leading to economic disparities, social injustices, and ecological imbalances. Emphasizing the need for equitable and sustainable development that addresses the needs of all citizens while ensuring environmental preservation.

The post-colonial framework exposes how colonial powers exploited and suppressed indigenous cultures, economies and knowledge systems, leaving a lasting impact that continues to influence development approaches and policies. In the context of sustainable development, the post-colonial system challenges dominant Western-centric models and advocates for locally-driven, culturally sensitive and context-specific strategies to address environmental and social issues.

Since the 1970s and 1980s, the entanglement of post-colonial power structures with neoliberalism has significantly damaged critical and innovative abilities within societies, replacing them with a consumer-centric mindset that perpetuates the status quo. Sustainable development, however, relies heavily on critical thinking, creativity and effective communication. Creating a conducive environment for dialogue and innovation is essential for achieving sustainable development goals. Unfortunately, the uneven capitalist structure prevalent in many post-colonial societies hinders the possibility of genuine dialogue, as it requires an equal intellectual playing field embedded in the entire mode of production.

In Pakistan, there is an urgent need for a drastic restructuring of the social and economic spheres to establish a political structure that prioritizes critical thinking, creativity and independent communication. Dialectical materialism, addressing the class question and challenging the hegemonic control of dominant ideologies and narratives are all integral to the struggle against neoliberalism which vehemently opposes critical thinking, creativity and dialogue.

Neoliberalism operates as a war against critical thinking and creativity, with the post-colonial power structure aligning itself with these ideas. For sustainable development to become a reality, the minds of millions of people suppressed by dominant exploitative ideologies must be decolonized. This requires collective efforts to fight against the war on critical thinking, dialogue and creativity.

The rise of neoliberalism, characterized by deregulation, privatization and market-oriented policies, has significantly influenced the global economic landscape. Dominant industrial powers have played a pivotal role in promoting neoliberal ideologies, often with the aim of gaining access to natural resources in non-industrial nations like Pakistan. Under the guise of promoting development, these powers have often exploited the resources of the Global South, leading to ecological degradation and social injustice.

In the 21st century, it is imperative to join hands in promoting critical thinking, imagination and dialogue to create a society that values sustainable development and challenges the existing power structures. Deconstructing the dominance of exploitative ideologies and nurturing a culture of critical insight and innovative ideas will pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable future.

The subaltern framework, developed within post-colonial studies, focuses on the voices and experiences of marginalized and oppressed groups within societies. It provides a lens to examine the invisible and silenced narratives of the subaltern, who are often excluded from decision-making processes and development planning. Integrating the subaltern framework into discussions about sustainable development allows for a more inclusive and participatory approach, recognizing the agency of marginalized communities in shaping their own development trajectories and environmental conservation practices.

Pakistan, like many other post-colonial nations, inherited a legacy of political and economic structures that were designed to serve the interests of the colonial powers. These structures have often perpetuated inequality and hindered critical thinking in sustainable development. Moreover, the hybrid governance systems, a blend of traditional and modern institutions, have sometimes struggled to harmonize their priorities with sustainable development goals. Political elites’ short-term interests and reluctance to adopt comprehensive policies have hindered progress in achieving sustainable development objectives. To achieve sustainable development in Pakistan and other post-colonial societies, it is crucial to recognize that critical thinking, creativity and open dialogue are the driving forces of progress. By rejecting the shackles of dominant exploitative ideologies and embracing a culture of innovation and sustainability, we can harmonize critical minds and pave the way for a brighter and more equitable future. Together, we can break free from the chains of the past and create a society where the potential of every individual is realized, and sustainable development becomes a reality for all.

—The author is a Chief Executive of Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development-GSISD-a think tank based in Islamabad.

