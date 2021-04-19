Critical Covid cases witnessing 30pc rise: Asad

73 more Pakistanis

die of coronavirus

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The novel coronavirus claimed 73 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,316.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre on Coronavirus, 5,152 new cases were reported during the said period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 761,437 as 5,152 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and head of the National Command Operations Centre Asad Umar on Monday warned of rising Covid-19 cases in the country and stressed upon the need to implement SOPs.

He said that a rise in Covid-19 cases is being witnessed and cited examples of the neighbouring countries, India and Iran where the daily death toll has reached 1600 and 300 respectively.

Asad Umar said that the hospitals are increasingly overburdened and the critical cases have gone beyond 4,000 to 5,000 in the country. “The current critical cases are 30 percent more than the cases during June 2020,” he said.

He further said that the demand for oxygen supply has increased currently. “There is minimal implementation on Covid-19 SOPs and we are committing a grave mistake by not implementing the precautionary measures,” he said.

Till now 272,729 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 270,338 in Punjab, 106,500 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,940 in Balochistan, 70,079 in Islamabad, 15,669 in Azad Kashmir and 5,182 in Gilgit-Baltistan.