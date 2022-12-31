Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has officially joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr following his departure from Manchester United.

The club announced the signing with zest on its social media pages.

Ronaldo has reportedly signed a 2-and-a-half-year contract with the club which will make him the highest-paid player in the history of football with media claiming that his contract is worth around 200 million euros.

Al Nassr and Ronaldo’s camp did not disclose any financial details but it is understood his deal includes a 75 million euros salary per year.

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” Ronaldo said in the statement.

“I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them help the Club to achieve success.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was on the lookout for a new club after Manchester United terminated his second spell at the club. Reportedly, now European clubs came asking for his signature due to salary demands and his age.

Playing in Saudi Arabia appears to be the final chapter of his illustrious career.

Ronaldo made a name for himself with unforgettable performances in the Champions League for Real Madrid.

He went on to score a club record 451 times for Madrid and has more than 800 senior goals to his name overall for club and country.

After leaving the Spanish capital he had another successful but underwhelming stint in Serie A claiming two Serie A titles and a Copa Italia trophy in three years with Juventus before rejoining United with whom he had bagged three Premier League crowns, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup.

Al Nassr will be hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo can help them bag a 10th Saudi Pro Premier League title and the first AFC Asian Champions League.

He will be available for selection after serving a two-game suspension for an incident involving a fan earlier in April.