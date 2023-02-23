Cristiano Ronaldo continues to settle in nicely in his new life in Saudi Arabia and was recently pictured celebrating the country’s Founding Day festivities alongside his Al Nassr teammates.

The Portuguese superstar also shared a video from the day on his social media platforms as well, wishing the Kingdom his best.

Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC ! pic.twitter.com/1SHbmHyuez — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2023

The 38-year-old donned authentic habiliments, a daglah robe, to mark the occasion on the day that Saudi Arabia celebrates the forming of the very first state in the country three centuries ago.

February 22nd was declared an official holiday by a Royal Decree last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo was joined by his teammates as they collectively celebrated the Founding Day with the striker pictured drinking coffee, posing for photos and even taking part in Ardah, their traditional dance involving swords.

This latest development continues his transition to the country after his early struggles.

After going scoreless in Al Nassr’s opening two games, Ronaldo has hit paydirt after bagging five league goals, including a stunning four-goal haul against Al-Wehda to break 500 career club goals.

After the festivities are done, Ronaldo will look to hit the ground running once again when he takes the field against Damac in the Saudi Pro League.