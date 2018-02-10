Crisis in the Maldives

POLITICAL crisis in brotherly country Maldives is deepening with the passage of time and according to latest reports President Abdullah Yameen has decided to send emissaries to some of the important countries including Pakistan to apprise them of what is happening there. The unrest that threatens stability of Maldives is surely a source of concern for every Pakistani.

The situation is particularly worrisome as some reports suggest India was also contemplating to intervene in what is purely an internal issue of the Maldives and it is for its people to decide their own affairs. Experts of regional and international affairs say Maldives, which is justifiably called ‘Island Paradise’, is at the centre of much bigger power play. The country’s more than 1,000 islands stretch 800km (500 miles) into the Indian Ocean. They straddle crucial sea-lanes and this make the Maldives a pawn in the great game for regional influence, the outcome of which may influence the shape of world economy for years to come. In this backdrop, sanity demands that the political leadership of the country should shun confrontationist approach and resolves the issues involved through discussion and dialogue. Extreme positions never help and more often lead to consequences that benefit none. The worst aspect of the entire issue is that the political crisis comes during the country’s peak tourism season when tens of thousands of foreigners visit the Maldives’ tropical beaches. Most of the countries have already issued travel warnings to their citizens and this is going to inflict major harm to economy of the country. We also expect that friendly countries including Pakistan would encourage the government and the opposition to sort out their differences at the earliest through negotiations.

